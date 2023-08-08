Heatwave shows no signs of letting up

The worst thing about a heatwave is how unrelenting it is, and the fact that it is so hard to get it to break up.

So it should come as no surprise that temperatures will remain the biggest issue in Acadiana through the foreseeable future.

A dominating ridge of high pressure has been killing any hope we've had at afternoon showers and has brought us 9 straight days and counting of triple digit temperatures.

Highs will remain in the triple digits through the extended forecast and it seems likely that we'll be under some sort of Heat Warning or Heat Advisory through the next ten days.

Make no mistake about it, this is extreme, even for Louisiana.

It's hard to keep track of the various records we've set along the way, but after going through the region's hottest June and July it now seems likely we are going to smash through the hottest all time August.

January, February, and May of this year also ranked in the top ten warmest of their respective months and the way the summer has gone without some major cool down we're on pace for the hottest year on record.

We're only a week into August but based on the forecast it seems that this will end up being the hottest month of all time on record.

