Heating quick with scattered showers; quick update on the tropics

Mostly sunny skies to start the day, which will lead to temperatures jumping quickly into the mid 90s for yet another afternoon.

There's still a tremendous amount of moisture in the atmosphere and that means the heat index is going to be pushing well into the triple digits, likely sitting between 100-105.

All of that moisture means showers and thunderstorms will be popping up through the afternoon and evening, at times producing some heavy downpours.

Embedded in a few of the showers will be some thunderstorms so don't be surprised by a rumble or two of thunder, and flashes of lightning.

Tropics Update:

Daniel Phillips

The tropics remain very active across the Atlantic Basin, but the good news is that most of those storms will not impact the continental United States.

There is an area in the Caribbean that bares some watching as it looks a little unsettled, although in the short term there's nothing pending close to the Gulf.

Unfortunately though, we are in the peak of the season so almost everything needs to be watched especially when it's so close to home.

