Heat remains in full force on Monday, but relief could be on the way

Heat remains the big issue as we kick off another work week.

Acadiana will be under an Excessive Heat Warning for the fourth day in a row with heat index values expected to push 108-112.

A breeze will pick up later in the afternoon, pushing between 10-15 mph, and that will offer some help with temperatures.

Skies will remain clear through a majority of the day and only a few isolated showers will be possible for areas along the Atchafalaya Basin.

Showers will be more prominent in the eastern half of the state, but if one manages to drift into Acadiana there's enough energy that it could really blossom into a strong storm.

In fact, Acadiana will have a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday as the ridge to our west begins to shift slightly to the west.

As the ridge retreats it will allow storms to do the same thing and a few strong storms will be possible in the evening.

While we do need to monitor for severe weather on Tuesday, this could finally be the break in the heat we've been looking for since last week.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal on Wednesday afternoon, along with a return of daily rain chances.

