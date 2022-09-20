Heat Not Going Anywhere; Update on the state of the Tropics

Temperatures are going to remain the big issue for the next several days here in south Louisiana.

Highs are expected to get into the upper 90s, with a heat index sitting in the triple digits, through the rest of the week.

There's little change in the day to day forecast with highs progressively getting warmer and warmer eventually hitting about 98 by Thursday.

Plenty of sunshine this week as well with few clouds in the sky, and rain chances essentially sitting at zero until the weekend.

A front may start to push through at the end of the weekend, and early next week which could help cool us down but the timing and the strength of the front remain to be seen.

In the Tropics:

Daniel Phillips

The tropics are active as we get to the end of the month with Hurricane Fiona bringing devastating rain to Puerto Rico, and has left the island without power.

Fiona will now turn north into the Atlantic eventually becoming a major hurricane as it heads out to sea.

There's a wave off the South American coast that will move into the Caribbean over the next couple of days, and this will be one to watch.

Development over the next couple of days is certainly possible, and that's a part of the world where development can lead to impacts in the Gulf of Mexico.

That being said there's a lot of time we have to watch this storm so the best course of action is to just keep an eye on it for now.

This should serve as a reminder that while it's been quiet so far we still have a ways to go to get out of the season entirely.

