Heat Advisory issued for all of Acadiana Thursday afternoon

As expected a Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday as heat index values should push 110 in the afternoon.

Some overnight clouds have kept temperatures once again in the 80s and the heat index hasn't dipped below 90 since earlier this week.

There's not much change looking ahead toward the weekend, in fact, it looks like it'll be even hotter as we approach Saturday.

Skies will remain mostly clear and as long as we're under the influence of a ridge showers will struggle to get going.

There is going to be a bit of a breeze which will help us out a little, as it'll keep it from feeling to still and stagnant out there this afternoon.

It does look like there may be a slight breakdown in the ridge next week which could allow for some spotty showers to get going.

So while it'll be plenty hot we may at least be able to get a little rain.

