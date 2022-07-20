Heat Advisory issued for Acadiana

The heat is on Wednesday across much of country, including right here in Acadiana.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday afternoon and the heat index will have a chance to sit between 108-111.

As a result there's a Heat Advisory that has been issued for the parishes along I-10 and to the north.

Make sure that you take the heat seriously and do your best not to overexert yourself, and to stay hydrated through the afternoon.

There's very little relief from the heat as showers and storms will stay out of the forecast for another day and Wednesday will be plenty sunny.

There may be some slight improvement for Thursday if we're able to pick up a couple of spotty showers, and rain chances will stay scattered through the end of the week.

