Health care leaders hoping to get more minority groups vaccinated

LAFAYETTE — New data showing Acadiana has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state. According to the Department Of Health Acadiana ranks third lowest in the state.

In Lafayette, minorities make up a majority of those who aren't getting vaccinated, despite being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

67 percent of those fully vaccinated are white, while people of color are 19 percent of those vaccinated.

Ochsner Lafayette General is hoping for change through education and easy access to vaccination sites for these communities.

Dr. Cassandra Pillette is a family physician with the Ochsner Lafayette General. She says getting vaccinated should be a priority, especially for minorities. The group is more likely to have serious complications from COVID-19.

"I am seeing some hesitancy unfortunately in our community for the vaccine," Pillette said. "I just want to assure you, they're safe effective and will help us combat this virus."

With a vaccine site at the King Center Ochsner Lafayette General is hoping to reach more people in this demographic. The process is simple. You register and schedule an appointment online. Once you show up, you have to answer a few questions and make a schedule for your second dose. Then you get the shot.

Dr. Pillette is hoping to build trust within the community through education on the vaccine.

"The vaccine is not a live virus, it will not give you COVID," Pillette said. "There are 3 different vaccines currently available. These vaccines give instructions. It's a program that combats and creates antibodies to fight the spike protein on the virus. So when your body sees the virus, it's going to create these antibodies that will attack the virus."

She also had a message for those who are concerned about side effects.

"If you have side effects that's actually a good thing. Your body is creating that immune response so it can create those antibodies so when it sees that virus it attacks it and keeps you from getting sick," Pillette said. "Vaccine is our best defense at combating this virus."

The King Center while operate as a vaccine site throughout April and May.

To schedule an appointment click here.