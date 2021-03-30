Vaccination rates across Acadiana

Acadiana has the third-lowest vaccination rate in Louisiana, statistics from the Department of Health show.

LDH added vaccination rate data to its dashboard on Monday; the data is broken down by Region, by Parish and by Census Tract.

Region 4, which consists of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, has a vaccination rate of 12.59 percent. The only regions with a lower rate are Region 6, with a rate of 11.11 percent, and Region 5, with a rate of 10.63 percent.

Here are the Regions' rates:

REGION 1: 18.95 percent. Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Bernard

REGION 2: 15.47 percent. Ascension, East Baton Rouge, E. Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, W. Baton Rouge, W. Feliciana

REGION 3: 13.8 percent. Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, Terrebonne

REGION 4: 12.59 percent. Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermillion

REGION 5: 10.63 percent. Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis

REGION 6: 11.11 percent. Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, Winn

REGION 7: 14.44 percent. Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster

REGION 8: 14.13 percent. Caldwell, E. Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, W. Carroll

REGION 9: 15.28 percent. Parishes: Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington 15.28

Within the Acadiana area, here are the vaccination rates for our parishes:



Acadia: 13.39 percent

Calcasieu: 11.62 percent

Cameron: 5.18 percent

Evangeline: 10.35 percent

Iberia: 11.57 percent

Jeff Davis: 10.01 percent

Lafayette: 14.23 percent

St. Landry: 13.10 percent

St. Martin: 9.94 percent

St. Mary: 12.72 percent

Within Lafayette Parish, census-tract vaccination rates range from 20.7 percent to 5.9 percent.

That highest rate is in the tract that stretches from Pinhook west to Ambassador, bordered on the north by the Vermilion River and the south by Verot School Road. That lowest rate is in Scott, bordered on the north by Gloria Switch, on the east by Coulee Mine, south by Arceneaux Road and on the west by La. 93.

The dashboard offers by-parish data on vaccination rates by race, gender and age.

There are no numbers posted for Calcasieu Parish; we've reached out to LDH to ask why.

Across Acadiana, it appears that the race of those vaccinated tracks pretty close to the percentages of the general population. The exception is Lafayette Parish, where the population is 27 percent black, but black people make up only 19 percent of those vaccinated.

Here are the statistics by race:

In Acadia Parish , 13,738 vaccination series have begun, and 8,379 of those are completed.

70 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

17 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 78 percent white and 18 percent black.

In Evangeline Parish , 5,903 series have begun, and 3,481 of those are completed.

68 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

22 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 70 percent white and 28 percent black.

In Iberia Parish , 14,397 series have begun, and 8,413 of those are completed.

54 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

30 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 62 percent white and 33 percent black.

In Jefferson Davis Parish , 5,308 series have begun, and 3,150 of those are completed.

71 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

17 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 80 percent white and 17 percent black.

In Lafayette Parish , 56,032 series have begun and 34,159 of those are completed.

67 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

19 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 69 percent white and 27 percent black.

In St. Landry Parish, 16,373 series have begun and 10,933 of those are completed.

47 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

42 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 56 percent white and 42 percent black.

In St. Martin Parish, 9,180 series have begun and 5,344 of those are completed.

62 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

30 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 67 percent white and 30 percent black.

In St. Mary Parish ,10,469 series have begun, and 6,578 of those are completed.

60 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

32 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 62 percent white and 32 percent black.

In Vermilion Parish, 9,853 series have begun, and 5,582 of those are completed.

76 percent of those fully vaccinated are white.

12 percent of those fully vaccinated are black.

According to the census, the population of the parish is 82 percent white and 14 percent black.

Most of the parishes in Acadiana have the same breakdown, with about 50 to 52 percent of the population being female, according to the census. Across Acadiana, women are getting vaccinated at a higher rate than males.

Here are the statistics by gender:

In Acadia Parish , 59 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 41 percent are males.

In Evangeline Parish , 58 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 41 percent are males.

In Iberia Parish, 59 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 40 percent are males.

In Jeff Davis Parish , 59 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 41 percent are males.

In Lafayette Parish , 60 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 40 percent are males.

In St. Landry Parish , 60 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 40 percent are males.

In St. Martin Parish , 58 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 42 percent are males.

In St. Mary Parish , 56 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 43 percent are males.

In Vermilion Parish , 58 percent of those fully vaccinated are females and 41 percent are males.

The statistics by age showed that the most-vaccinated age group in every parish was that of people older than 70 years. This makes sense, because older people were given priority access to vaccines since vaccinations started in Louisiana back in December.

Here are the vaccination rates for that age group (70 plus) for each parish:



Acadia Parish - 48 percent

Evangeline Parish - 45 percent

Iberia Parish - 46 percent

Jeff Davis Parish - 48 percent

Lafayette Parish - 40 percent

St. Landry Parish - 40 percent

St. Martin Parish - 48 percent

St. Mary Parish - 46 percent

Vermilion Parish - 50 percent

If you'd like to take a look at the vaccination rate in your census tract, use the map below to zoom in and find your street:



