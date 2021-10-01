Harvey pastor arrested and booked with rape, sexual abuse of girl

A pastor from Harvey has been arrested and accused of raping and inappropriately touching a girl over the course of four years, authorities said.

Dolhman Brown, 58, was booked Sept. 24 with first-degree rape and sexual battery, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Brown, who is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, appeared via video conference Wednesday for a bond hearing in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court, according to the Advocate.

The victim and her family are known to Brown, says Jefferson Parish Assistant District Attorney Aimee St. Cyr. The abuse allegedly began in 2016 when the girl was about 9 years old.

Brown is accused of inappropriately touching the victim through her clothing on several occasions. But he later began directly touching her genitals, authorities say.

