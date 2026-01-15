Harlem Globetrotters mark 100 years of breaking barriers and inspiring generations

LAFAYETTE, La—The Harlem Globetrotters have spent a century doing more than dazzling crowds with high-flying dunks and trick shots. For 100 years, the iconic basketball team has transcended generations, broken barriers and redefined what the game can look like on a global stage.

One of the faces carrying that legacy forward is ,Cherelle George known to fans as “Torch.”

“When I’m in it, you know the arena sort of heats up a little bit,” George said.

The Pennsylvania native joined the Globetrotters in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite, blending elite basketball skill with showmanship. Torch is part of a lineage of women who have reshaped the organization, a legacy that dates back to 1985 when Lynette Woodard became the first woman to suit up for the Globetrotters.

“She is the standard, in terms of basketball, period,” George said. “Not even just Globetrotter basketball.”

Before joining the world-famous team, George coached her own children in basketball. A chance encounter with a Globetrotters referee changed her life, opening the door to an international career that has taken her to more than 50 countries.

“I just wanted to be special. I wanted to be different,” George said. “I wanted to leave my legacy with the Globetrotters.”

That legacy includes history of her own. In 2018, George broke a Guinness World Record and became the first woman officially recognized as a Globetrotters showwoman.

“I still pinch myself about that,” she said.

The Globetrotters’ impact stretches beyond the court. The team prides itself on representation, featuring players of different heights, backgrounds and nationalities including athletes with dwarfism allowing fans to see themselves reflected in the game.

“That’s the beauty of Globetrotter basketball,” George said.

As the Harlem Globetrotters celebrate 100 years, their mission remains unchanged: entertain, inspire and open doors for the next generation.

The Harlem Globetrotters will perform Friday at 7 p.m. at the Cajundome.

