Harlem Globetrotters bring smiles, and memories to Cajun Dome

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Harlem Globetrotters brought their world-renowned brand of basketball and entertainment to the Cajun Dome, putting on a show that blended trick shots, comedy and crowd interaction for fans of all ages.

From dazzling ball-handling to deep 3-pointers, the Globetrotters delivered what many in attendance said they were most excited to see.

Austin one of the smallest and youngest fans who loves basketball from one of his favorite players in Stephen Curry was very excited for one of many things.

“When they shoot the 3-pointers and seeing who will win the game,” Austin said.

FISCHER MONTE Fischer Monte Another who is a first time fan of the globe trotters said the unpredictability of the performance keeps the experience fresh.

“I’m most excited to see all the trick plays they have in store and just watching them have fun.”

For some, the night marked a special occasion beyond the basketball, including Everett Melancon, who celebrated a birthday at the game.

“I really loved the basketball, and I came here because it was my birthday,” the fan said. “All my friends said it was nice. I’ve been here before and had a great time.”

Others were attending for the first time. Charlie Parvino came with her friend Lucille Hidaldo, who had been to a Globetrotters game before and encouraged her to come.

“I’ve never been here, and I think it’s a really good opportunity,” Parvino said

The Globetrotters appeal continues to span generations, with parents sharing memories from their childhood with their own children. Garrett Ryle attended the game with his two kids, continuing a tradition he experienced himself years ago.

“My parents brought me when I was a kid,” Ryle said. “I remember the memories I had, and I wanted my kids to have those same memories.”

The Harlem Globetrotters continue their tour across the United States this month. In February, the team will begin its international tour, starting in Sweden.

