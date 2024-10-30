Happening today in your parish

Iberia Medical Center is celebrating a full restoration of its main campus tonight, almost two years after an EF-2 tornado caused major damage. A rededication reception is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Main Street location, with a formal blessing of the building at 6 p.m. All are welcome to join in the celebration.

In Lafayette Parish, first responders are being honored today during a noon mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church on Martin Luther King Drive. The community is invited to show support and appreciation.

Families in Lafayette can also look forward to the 8th Annual "Trunk or Treat" hosted by the Lafayette Police Department at Girard Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight. The event promises plenty of candy, Halloween bags, and friendly faces from local police officers and first responders.

Click hereto see the complete list of 2024 Trick or Treat events planned in Acadiana.

