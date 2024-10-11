LIST: 2024 Trick or Treat events planned in Acadiana

It's October and there are lots of Halloween, Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treat events being planned across Acadiana.

Here's a list of the free public events we know about, arranged by parish. We're putting together a list of trick-or-treat times, and this story will be updated as we get them in.

If you don't see your event listed, but you want it included here, send the details to news@katctv.com

CALCASIEU PARISH

Spooky, tail-wagging fun is making its return to Bark Du Lac Dog Park (111 W. Pine St.) on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 9 – 11 a.m.. The City of Lake Charles, through its Partners in Parks Initiative, is teaming up with Gill Bright Animal Hospital to host the third annual Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day.

Canines and their owners are invited to put on their best Halloween costume and compete for prizes in the categories of Look-A-Like, Best Dressed and Most Tricks. All dogs must be current on vaccinations, arrive on a leash, be non-aggressive and not currently in heat. Owners must clean up after their pets.

With a kids play zone, food, music and more, this event promises to be fun for the entire family. For more information, call the City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department at (337) 491-1280.

IBERIA PARISH

LAFAYETTE PARISH



Children’s Museum of Acadiana Spooktacular Halloween Parties on October 25 and 26 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM! This fun-filled event will feature Mitch the Magician, dazzling everyone with his magical illusions, and Safari Station, bringing the wild to life with fascinating animals. Little ones can meet a real-life princess, join a costume parade, and participate in spooky experiments that will bubble and fizz. Plus, there will be tons of candy, face painting, crafts, and games to keep everyone entertained throughout the evening!Tickets are $12 per person, with members enjoying half-off, and children 12 months and under enter for free. Tickets are limited each night, so grab yours before they vanish into the night. It’s going to be an enjoyable time for the whole family!

Community Honda is pleased to announce their 4th Annual “Trunk or Treat” will take place Tuesday, October 29th from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm at their dealership on 1407 Surrey Street. Families and their children are invited to wear their costumes and join all the Halloween fun and festivities including on-site “trunk” or treating, games, a costume contest and much more.

“We wanted to continue offering families a safer alternative to door-to-door trick or treating, as well as provide an opportunity for families that may have a conflict with the official hours” said General Manager Brad Childress. “With the success of the past three years, we’re excited to bring our 4th annual event to the community once again.”

There will be a Trunk or Treat event at Little Blessings in Broussard on October 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Little Blessings is located at 910 E. Main Street in Broussard.

Halloween in Scott will be on October 27 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Begnaud House, 110 Benoit Patin Road.

ST. MARY PARISH

The Harvest Moon Festival is set for Saturday, October 26 in Downtown Franklin. There will be children’s activities, a petting zoo, pony rides, an obstacle course, the Louisiana Cane Syrup Heritage Expo, vendors, music, and more. Don’t miss the kick-off party with live music on Thursday, October 24.

The 7th Annual Patterson Main Street Fall Festival is October 12. The Patterson Lower Atchafalaya Historic & Cultural District is hosting the event at Morey Park in Patterson, starting at 10am. Attendees can enjoy live music, delicious food, and a variety of craft vendors. Additionally, there will be entertaining activities suitable for children of all ages. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

Downtown Morgan City will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 26 from 4-6pm under the Highway 90 Bridge. There will be a costume contest that begins at 3:45pm. Bring the whole family for a fun-filled evening of treats, costumes, and festive spirit. We can’t wait to see you there.

Join us at the Bayou Vista Community Center for fall fun on October 31. There will be a Fall Carnival from 4:30-6pm with games, candy, and lots of fun! Trunk or Treat will be from 6-8pm.

The Town of Berwick will be hosting a Trunk or Treating on October 29th from 6-8pm at the Berwick Lighthouse Food Truck Court. Bring the whole family for an evening of food, fun, music, and Halloween festivities.

