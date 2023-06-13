Handling the heat: From health to home

It's no secret — summer may not officially start until June 21, but summer heat is here. Forecasts Monday projected a sweltering heat index hitting close to 110 degrees by the week's end.

"Oh God, it was not this hot this time last year, in fact, this time last year I was hoping for it to warm up a little more, we had a cool summer until close to the end of summer honestly," said Anna Gautreaux, a Lafayette resident, and ordained minister. "It is super hot, you'd think with some of the clouds we got that it would be cutting down a little bit, but it honestly just kind of feels like I'm standing in front of an oven right now."

It's a sentiment many in Acadiana share, even local A/C technicians, some telling KATC calls are already pouring in for repairs and replacements.

"Take what you'd imagine is the busiest we could possibly be during the summer and multiply that times 10," said the owner of Acadiana Comfort Systems, Cody Brasseal. "Most of it is lack of maintenance, people were caught unprepared, you know, you go to their house and ask them where their filters are, and they say, 'We have filters?'"

After changing filters, lowering the blinds, and cranking the fans, experts like Brasseal emphasize the importance of maintaining your system.

"Get someone to come maintain your A/C," Brasseal, who grew up in the business, told KATC. "Clean the outside unit, clean the drain line, just prep the A/C to do the most efficient job for you this summer before it's too late."

Other tips Brasseal shared for preserving your air conditioning system include making use of wall units, both portable and permanent, as well as making sure to avoid overworking your A/C by keeping it at a consistent temperature all day.

But what about when it's time to leave the house?

Dr. Nicholas George with Our Lady of Lourdes told KATC hydration is key as signs of dehydration can creep up on you this time of year, turning serious fast. According to George, signs of heat illness you should look out for start with cramps, followed by nausea, vomiting, headaches, lightheadedness, and even fainting. The biggest mistake people make?

"Not getting help quick enough," George said. "Certainly the studies have shown the more we delay care in patients showing signs of heat illness, the more likely they are to have pretty negative outcomes including death, so I think when in doubt, just call EMS, allow for the professionals to get there and assess the patients or the person that's overheated and get them where they need to be."

Another tip from George: Remember to wear sunscreen, apply liberally every day, even if you're inside, and make sure to reapply every 80 minutes to two hours. SPF 30 and above is recommended for children ages 6 months and above.

"SPF 30 is sufficient protection from the sun, anything above that is just added benefit, but once you get to 100 and above, I'm not sure if it's always worth that dollar amount you pay."

