U.S. Coast Guard inspects SEACOR Eagle for SEACOR Power response

HOUMA, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Inspectors from Marine Safety Unit Houma and Lafayette inspected the SEACOR Eagle lift vessel for its ultimate use in the SEACOR Power marine environmental response, Friday, in Houma.

According to a release from USCG, the SEACOR Eagle was in dry dock for repairs and the inspectors needed to go through the vessel top to bottom and ensure it was in safe and good condition.

The inspection also included drills for the crew such as man overboard, the release states.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll Coast Guard Marine Inspector Matthew Sherman inspects one of SEACOR Eagle's fire hoses for its condition in Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll Coast Guard Marine Inspectors Adrian Hill and Matthew Sherman inspect SEACOR Eagle's life ring and light for its condition in Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll Coast Guard Marine Inspectors and a SEACOR Eagle crew member verify the battery in a life ring light during an inspection in Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll Coast Guard Marine Inspector Adrian Hill checks the life raft hydrostatic release expiration date, Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll Coast Guard Marine Inspectors and a SEACOR Eagle crew member verify all the gear needed for the small boat onboard the lift vessel in Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll Coast Guard Marine Inspector Adrian Hill inspects the reflective tape on the life jackets onboard the SEACOR Eagle in Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll Coast Guard Marine Inspector Adrian Hill and a SEACOR Eagle crew member inspect the engine room onboard the SEACOR Eagle in Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel