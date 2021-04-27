U.S. Coast Guard inspects SEACOR Eagle for SEACOR Power response
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Nicole J. Groll
SEACOR Eagle moored in Houma, Louisiana, April 23, 2021. The crew and vessel was inspected by Coast Guard marine inspectors for readiness and approval to be used as an asset for the SEACOR Power response.
HOUMA, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Inspectors from Marine Safety Unit Houma and Lafayette inspected the SEACOR Eagle lift vessel for its ultimate use in the SEACOR Power marine environmental response, Friday, in Houma.
According to a release from USCG, the SEACOR Eagle was in dry dock for repairs and the inspectors needed to go through the vessel top to bottom and ensure it was in safe and good condition.
The inspection also included drills for the crew such as man overboard, the release states.
