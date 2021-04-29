Search for missing Seacor crew members continues in Vermilion Bay

The search continues for the seven missing Seacor Power crew members. Volunteer groups continue to organize search locations, including one in Vermilion Bay.

"We can get involved down here and help out. I know these families want closure. That's what I want to help out with. We're just thinking outside of the box, trying to exercise all efforts, ideas, everything at this point. As far as a deadline, I don't see one, until there's some type of closure," Scotty Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux is helping to organize the search through a Facebook group called Vermilion Bay Search Group. After being created on Monday, April 27, the public group has expanded to nearly 8,000 members.

"I was actually out in Port Fourchon over the weekend, this past weekend. I had a reality check when seeing what's going on, the emotions behind it," Thibodeaux explained.

All week volunteers have brought food, water, and supplies to Don's boat landing; now they say they are in need of more people with big boats. Thibodeaux warns those who want to help should have experience.

"In a case like this, bigger boats are wanted in the bigger areas. People need to pay attention to these water waves, there are areas where it is rough. If you're not careful, you can end up in a bind. We don't want that at all," Thibodeaux said.

Anyone willing to help is asked to meet at Don's boat landing at 8 am on Friday. Volunteers will continue to meet at Don's.

To follow the search efforts in Vermilion Bay, join the Facebook group here.

