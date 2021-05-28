Rescue basket from Seacor Power found in Cameron Parish

Another item from the Seacor Power capsizing has made its way to the Louisiana shore.

KPLC reports that what appears to be a rescue basket bearing the Seacor name made it to a Cameron Parish beach.

A viewer shared images with KPLC showing the basket along the shore. They say a family was riding along the beach just east of the Cameron Rec Center when they spotted the basket.

They report the basket was turned over to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office and will be handed over to the Coast Guard.

This is not the first time items from the Seacor Power have washed ashore in Cameron Parish.

"We have had three discoveries of items with Seacor names on them. All were turned over to Coast Guard." Sheriff Ron Johnson tells KATC.

Earlier this month, a hard hat belonging to a Seacor Power crew member has been found on a Texas beach.

The US Coast Guard says the hard hat was found on a beach in Port Aransas, Texas. They confirmed to KATC that the name "Daspit." is written on the hat. Read more here

The Seacor Power capsized off the Louisiana coast on April 13.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power when it capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon during severe weather. Six people were rescued following the incident. Six have been found dead and seven are still missing.

No other crew members have been located as searches continue.

