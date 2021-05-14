Hard hat of Seacor crewmember found on Texas beach

The hard hat belonging to a Seacor Power crew member has been found on a Texas beach.

The US Coast Guard says the hard hat was found on a beach in Port Aransas, Texas. They confirm to KATC that the name "Daspit." is written on the hat.

Dylan Daspit is one of the crew member of the Seacor Power that remains missing.

They say that Seacor and Cardinal Coil Tubing were Daspit was employed has been in contact with family.

That report of the hard hat's discovery was shared by Ronnie Adams on Facebook who stated Thursday evening that they had word that a hard hat was found with the name Daspit on it.

"We don't know if it was Dylan's hard hat. We are waiting on verification," he stated in a Facebook live video.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel