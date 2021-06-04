Owners of Seacor Power file countersuit against families of crewmembers denying liability

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The owners of the Seacor Power have filed a civil action against the families of the crew members, who were aboard the vessel when it capsized in April, to protect the company from liability as a result of the incident.

The suit was filed in federal court in the Eastern District of Louisiana and would limit any claims by the surviving crew members or family of those who were lost to split a fund of $5,678,420.

According to the suit, Falcon Global Offshore II LLC, the owner of Seacor Marine LLC and Seacor Liftboats LLC, claim it had used due diligence to maintain that the Seacor Power was seaworthy.

It then states that the Seacor Power was “overcome by forces of nature” and its capsizing off the coast of Port Fourchon was a “force majeure event,” that the company could not have reasonably anticipated

The company states in the suit that the incident was "not due to any fault, neglect or want of care" on their part and that they are not responsible.

The suit also states that the company is bringing the civil action so that “all claims by all interested parties can be promptly and fairly adjudicated in a single forum.”

The Seacor Power lift boat capsized eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish on April 13 with 19 crew members on board. While six of the crew members were rescued by the United States Coast Guard, six have been confirmed dead and seven are still missing at sea.

You can see more of KATC's coverage of the Seacor Power at KATC.com/GulfSearch.

You can read the full lawsuit here:

