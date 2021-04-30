No body found in Gulf search following reports

Following reports of a body found Friday in the gulf waters near Terrebonne Parish, Sheriff Tim Soignet says that a search found no evidence of a body.

Several media outlets report that the United Cajun Navy crews in Terrebonne received information of a possible body found in the water near a rig or platform in the Gulf. That report sent volunteers and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office out to the location.

Sheriff Tim Soignet tells KATC that his department went out to the location and did a search by boat but nothing was found.

Volunteers continue to search different areas of the Louisiana coast. So far, debris, life vests and a life boat have been located. No other crew members have been found.

Ronnie Adams who is continuing to help in the search said that as of 1:00pm no body was recovered. He says that they searched the area by air for over three hours and did not come across anything.

"Guys, as of right now, we have not found a body," he said.

The Coast Guard says that they were not a part of the search.

Video from Adams can be viewed below:

