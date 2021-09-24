Ida impacts Seacor salvage site, company evaluating next steps

Seacor says that after Hurricane Ida impacted the Gulf of Mexico salvage site, they are now evaluating how to move forward with operations.

According to the company, preliminary reports indicate that Hurricane Ida significantly impacted the salvage site of the Seacor Power capsized vessel.

Some debris that is recoverable is continuing to be removed from the site by their salvage team, they say.

"The salvage team has continued to clear the recoverable debris from the site as we gather information to more fully understand the post-hurricane situation so we can then evaluate next steps."

Seacor says they will continue to work closely with the U.S. Coast Guard to analyze the situation.

In July, The US Coast Guard updated on salvage operations saying that The Donjon-SMIT salvage team raised the bow section of the SEACOR Power to the surface of the water and transported it by barge to the Modern American Recycling Services, Inc. facility in Houma.

No other salvage operation updates have been provided since that time.

In August, formal public hearings were held on the capsizing of the Seacor Power. To see a full recap of the two-week long hearings, click below:

https://www.katc.com/news/final-day-of-hearings-begin-for-seacor-power

