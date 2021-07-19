Group in search of missing Seacor Power crew ends efforts

The non-profit group formed following the capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat has officially ended their search efforts to find the missing crew members.

On Sunday, GulfCoast Humanitarian Efforts announced the end of their involvement in the search for the missing crew members of the Seacor Power after months of work.

"Through the last few months, we were able to assist and fund the search of beaches, marshes, and waterways from Fourchon to Holly Beach. None of this would have been possible without all of our communities' help. For that, we thank you all," Co-Founder Christifer DeRouen said.

DeRouen says that as promised, families will receive all excess funds that were not used for their search mission. He says they will be paid in installments as money from fund raising efforts are still coming in.

"We know that many could greatly use the help. They will be paid in two installments, as we currently still have outstanding money waiting to come in from a few fund raising efforts. The first installment should be given to all beneficiaries by the end of this upcoming week. The second will be issued immediately upon receiving the remainder of the outstanding donations," he said.

They are still reaching out to one family they have not yet made contact with about those funds.

