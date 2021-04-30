Donations from Acadiana head out to the Seacor volunteer search effort

Donations from Acadiana are making their way out to those volunteers searching for the missing Seacor Power crew members.

The Jeanerette Fire Department says that donations sent to them by community members for search volunteers.

On Friday, the Fire Department loaded up a trailer of donations that will be going to the crews searching. Earlier this week, the department requested items such as water, sunscreen and bug spray among others.

They say they are thankful for the donations from everyone and will continue to accept them as long as there is a need. The Fire Department is in contact with those searching and will update when donations are no longer needed.

Another group of first responders also provided their donated items to search volunteers. The Port Barre Police Department was in Cocodrie to drop off items to the crews.

While there, they say they were asked to cook for the volunteers on Monday. They are now requesting help to make it happen.

"We plan on feeding jambalaya for up to 200 volunteers searching for the 7 missing Seacor men."

A list of requested items are below:

Monetary donations to cover cost of meat cash or gift cards only please due to time constraint of cashing checks. Any funds left over will be donated to the United Cajun Navy.

200 Styrofoam to-go boxes

200 plus forks

200 plus napkins

2 large bags of chopped seasoning blend

3. - Five lb boxes of long grain instant rice

200 plus ready to eat dinner rolls

They say they will continue to take in any other items previously requested. All donations can be dropped off to the Port Barre Police Department located on 498 Saizan Avenue.

"As always we thank you for all the support we received to make a trip to Cocodrie, just know how much everything was deeply appreciated," they say.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Robies/Champagnes of Abbeville and Erath, held donation locations for supplies. C&J's Outfitters in Perry were also accepting donations until Thursday.

