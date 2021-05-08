Cousins set up lemonade stand to help raise money for search of missing crewmen

Three St. Martinville cousins set up a lemonade stand at M&H AC and Heating Saturday in St. Martinville to help raise money for the search for the missing Seacor Power crewmen.

Everything collected during the sale will go directly towards the non-profit set up by Dylan Daspit's father Scott Daspit, GulfCoast Humanitarian Efforts, to aid in the search.

There was a trailer on-site to load up for anyone who wanted to donate items to volunteers. Water, Gatorade, and snack foods are some of the items requested for donations.

