Three cousins setting up lemonade stand to raise money for Seacor search

If you're looking for an easy way to donate to the search for the missing Seacor Power crewmen, how about buying a glass of lemonade?

Three St. Martinville cousins are setting up a lemonade stand at M&H AC and Heating Saturday, May 8 from 10:30 a.m.` to 12:30 p.m.

When asked by her mother what she would do to help the families in need, Olyvia Bourque said, "A lemonade stand." She and her two cousins, Laila and Liam Arceneaux, are hoping their efforts raise enough funds to help support the families and volunteers who are working each day to bring the missing men home.

There will be a trailer on site to load up for anyone who wants to donate items to volunteers. Water, Gatorade, and snack foods are some of the items requested for donations.

Everything collected during the sale will go directly towards the non-profit set up by Dylan Daspit's father Scott Daspit, GulfCoast Humanitarian Efforts, to aid in the search.

"Our hearts have been so heavy for these families," said Malorie Maturin, Olyvia's mother.

Korie Arceneaux, Laila and Liam's mother, said she hopes the lemonade stand reminds others to help your neighbors in need and to raise your children to help others.

The three cousins plan to hold several more lemonade stand events if the first goes well.

