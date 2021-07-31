Lafayette's newest frozen treats place to hold Grand Opening on Sunday

A new shop of frozen treats is saying we're open in Lafayette.

Keep an eye out for "Frozpops Creamery & Shake" on Ambassador Caffery.

There's fruity and creamy popsicles, they say, to buy and an assort of milkshakes.

Tonight, family and friends were getting a sneak peak at the flavors.

"We love popsicles," says Andy Suhandi, co-owner of Frozpops. "Who doesn't love popsicles, he continues. "We haven't seen popsicle stores in Lafayette so we just decided to open one."

Their Grand Opening will be held this Sunday from Noon to 9 P.M.

Frozpops Creamery & Shake is located at 3546 Ambassador Caffrey Parkway Suite 101 in Lafayette.

