Gradually sunshine returns to Acadiana

It's not the nicest start to the day with fog and showers across Acadiana through Wednesday's commute.

The good news is that this weather won't stick with us through the day, and gradually we'll see more and more sunshine breaking through the clouds.

This clearing won't last that long, and while it'll be mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon the clouds will return overnight and we'll have clouds stick with us into the weekend.

While sunshine will come at a premium the next few days we'll still have temperatures steadily warming to well above average by the end of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will sit around 68 in the afternoon and lows will be down in the mid to upper 50s, while highs Thursday and Friday will be closer to the 80 degree mark.

On Saturday morning we'll have our next robust front move through, which looks to be early in the day with a line of strong showers and storms pushing through before mid-day.

This time instead of stalling the front will move across and bring in the cooler, drier air for the end of the weekend and the majority of next week.

