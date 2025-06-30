Governor Landry vetoes 18 bills from 2025 Louisiana legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor Jeff Landry has vetoed 18 bills passed during Louisiana's 2025 legislative session, impacting statewide policies and regional initiatives. The vetoed legislation addresses areas such as insurance claims processing, environmental regulations, educational standards, and economic development programs.

Statewide Impact Vetoes:



Senate Bill 111 (SB111) – Insurance Claims Reform: This bill aimed to modify Louisiana's "bad faith" statute, which holds insurers accountable for unreasonably delaying or denying claims. Governor Landry vetoed it, expressing concerns that it would allow insurers to deny claims, refuse reasonable settlements, and avoid accountability.



This bill aimed to modify Louisiana's "bad faith" statute, which holds insurers accountable for unreasonably delaying or denying claims. Governor Landry vetoed it, expressing concerns that it would allow insurers to deny claims, refuse reasonable settlements, and avoid accountability. House Bill 581 (HB581) – Balloon Release Ban: HB581 proposed prohibiting the outdoor release of helium-filled balloons, citing environmental concerns. The governor vetoed the bill, citing enforcement challenges and the existence of local ordinances addressing the issue.



HB581 proposed prohibiting the outdoor release of helium-filled balloons, citing environmental concerns. The governor vetoed the bill, citing enforcement challenges and the existence of local ordinances addressing the issue. Senate Bill 117 (SB117) – School Nutrition Standards: This bill sought to ban the serving and selling of ultra-processed foods in public schools. Governor Landry vetoed it, stating that existing regulatory bodies already have the authority to address such issues.



This bill sought to ban the serving and selling of ultra-processed foods in public schools. Governor Landry vetoed it, stating that existing regulatory bodies already have the authority to address such issues. House Bill 399 (HB399) – Dietetics Licensing Compact: HB399 aimed to join a multi-state compact for dietitian licensing, facilitating license portability. The governor vetoed it, expressing concerns about ceding state authority to an unelected, multi-state compact commission and potential privacy risks.



Regional Impact Vetoes:



House Bill 653 (HB653) – Sound Recording Investor Tax Credit: This bill proposed transferring the sound recording investor tax credit program from Louisiana Economic Development to the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism and extending its duration. Governor Landry vetoed it, citing concerns about fiscal responsibility and the potential impact on state funds.



This bill proposed transferring the sound recording investor tax credit program from Louisiana Economic Development to the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism and extending its duration. Governor Landry vetoed it, citing concerns about fiscal responsibility and the potential impact on state funds. Carbon Capture Revenue Sharing Bill: A bill sponsored by Rep. Jeremy LaCombe aimed to allow parishes to share revenue generated from carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) leases on Wildlife and Fisheries land. It received legislative approval but was vetoed by Governor Landry, who stated that the legislation would impact constitutionally protected funds. He expressed commitment to working on future legislation to give a larger share of revenue to local parishes without encountering constitutional issues.



Additional Vetoed Bills:



House Bill 86 (HB86): Proposed changes to the membership of the Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish.



Proposed changes to the membership of the Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. House Bill 206 (HB206): Required legislative authorization for certain election procedure changes inconsistent with the Election Code.



Required legislative authorization for certain election procedure changes inconsistent with the Election Code. House Bill 285 (HB285): Aimed to abolish the office of police chief and police department in the village of Edgefield.



Aimed to abolish the office of police chief and police department in the village of Edgefield. House Bill 340 (HB340): Sought to change the domicile of the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry.



Sought to change the domicile of the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry. House Bill 343 (HB343): Addressed regulations related to condominium associations.



Addressed regulations related to condominium associations. House Bill 352 (HB352): Proposed modifications to background checks for certain early childhood workers.



Proposed modifications to background checks for certain early childhood workers. House Bill 562 (HB562): Addressed costs for certain emergency services provided by fire departments and related entities.



Addressed costs for certain emergency services provided by fire departments and related entities. Senate Bill 87 (SB87): Aimed to amend procedures for issuing notices of arrest warrants when individuals fail to appear in court after being released on bail.



Aimed to amend procedures for issuing notices of arrest warrants when individuals fail to appear in court after being released on bail. Senate Bill 181 (SB181): This bill aimed to criminalize certain online sweepstakes gaming activities, imposing hefty fines and prison sentences. The governor vetoed it, stating that such activities are already prohibited under current law and expressing concerns about the bill's broad language potentially affecting legitimate businesses.



For a comprehensive list of all vetoed bills and detailed explanations, you can refer to the official records from the Louisiana State Legislature by clicking here.

