Governor Edwards will tour two parishes ravaged by Ida, Sunday

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Saturday evening that he will travel to St. James and Assumption Parishes on Sunday to meet with local officials about Hurricane Ida's impacts in their communities.

To assist communities who have been devastated by Hurricane Ida, click here.

To keep in touch with Ida survivors who are in state shelters, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel