GMA Cool Schools: Ridge Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Ridge Elementary School! The second graders in Mrs. Stutes and Mrs. Ward's classes are cool because they are published authors and illustrators. They wrote a book about "Twos-day". This was that once in a lifetime holiday celebrated on February 22, or 2-22-22. The title of the book was "If I had Two..."

Ridge Elementary School Mrs. Stutes 2nd Grade Class at Ridge Elementary

They picked something they thought it would be cool to have two of, wrote a silly story, and did the illustrations. The teachers then submitted their writings to Student Treasures Publishing to have them bound into books. The students celebrated by having the school resource officer join them in reading finished book.

Ridge Elementary School Mrs. Ward's 2nd Grade Class at Ridge Elementary School

