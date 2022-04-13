GMA Cool Schools: Our Lady of Fatima

Today's Cool School is Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette!

It was an all Fatima Final at the 30th annual Junior Quiz Bowl Tournament. The two teams fought their way to the top of the bracket after posting victories against tough competition from Paul Breaux Middle School, David Thibodaux Stem Magnet Academy, St. Michael School in Crowley, L.J. Alleman Arts Academy and many more.

Submitted by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School Our Lady of Fatima Quiz Bowl Champions. L to R: Josh Burrows, Cameron Chesnut, William Moses, Seth Cheramie, Jean-Paul Simon, Aaron LeBlanc, Ethan Bailey, Gabe Ayallore, and Coach George Hollier.

Led by captains Jean Paul Simon and Seth Cheramie, the teams entered the competition this season with limited experience, but found the path to the finals! Way to go Warriors!

