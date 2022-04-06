Get to know Mary Morrison: New director of SLCC Acadian Campus

Lafayette Parish School Board president Mary Morrison has a new title for her resume — director of South Louisiana Community College's Acadian Campus.

"The sky is the limit here," Morrison said when asked about her new position.

Her roots, however, stem deep into Acadiana.

The first black woman elected to serve as Lafayette Parish School Board president, the first black woman to serve on the Lafayette Consolidated Council, a former first lady in Scott, and just about 20 years of work put into SLCC, most recently as a student success adviser.

Morrison told KATC the trails she's blazed haven't always been easy to navigate.

"I was 38 years old when I started college and I was married, had three kids, and a full-time job," Morrison said. "It took me five years to complete, but after those five years it changed my life forever, and a few years later I got my master's degree so I was able to become an adviser (...) and now here I am as a director."

Students like Andrew Dixon said Morrison's story is an inspiring one.

"It makes me wanna do better 'cause like last year, I dropped out of school and I didn't want to go to school until my uncle told me to come to SLCC to get my GED," he said. "And I started coming here and it's more better than regular school, but just — it makes me wanna keep going."

Nicole Roy started working at SLCC's Acadian Campus the same day Morrison was promoted to director — March 23. When she learned more about Morrison's background, she told KATC she was in awe.

"You don't really see a lot of spotlight on people in Louisiana who make it in something other than sports or music," Roy said. "So to see not only a woman, but a black woman accomplish what she has accomplished, it's inspiring to me."

Looking to both the past and the future, Morrison said she will continue to have big goals and high hopes.

"It's been a great journey and I'm really looking forward to what I can do and make things happen here at the Acadian campus."

