Germanfest returns to Roberts Cove

ROBERTS COVE, L.a. — Germanfest is back in Roberts Cove for the first weekend in October after a pandemic-long hiatus.

Usually seeing around 6,000 people per day of the event, organizers say the hiatus could be cause for an even greater turnout this year compared to those previous — but it will still maintain a comfortable, casual feel.

Fun for the whole family, children 12 and under get in free, but admission is 8 dollars per person 13 and older. While there this year, you can expect a tribute to the Gossen family and its descendants, music, games for the kids, authentic German food, drinks, and dancing. Those interested can also take a trip back in time through the on-site German history and heritage museum.

You can find more information on the event's website here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel