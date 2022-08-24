Gas prices could fall under $3 in Acadiana this week

NEW IBERIA, L.a. — Gas prices have been causing many of us some pain at the pump for quite some time, with the national average hitting five dollars for the first time ever back in June according to Triple-A.

But now industry experts are saying this could change — as prices have fallen consistently for more than two months across the country with the national average sitting at just over four dollars earlier this month, possibly hitting $2.99 locally in some parts of Acadiana by the end of this week.

On Tuesday, KATC did a price check of all the gas stations around Acadiana. We found that New Iberia had the cheapest gas in Acadiana, with gas stations along Admiral Doyle Drive near New Iberia Senior High School bottoming out at $3.01 per gallon for unleaded fuel at the time.

Over in Baton Rouge, prices were already under the three-dollar mark with prices showing $2.88 for basic unleaded on Tyler Bend Road according to Gas Buddy.

This dollar drop in the national average would mean that for a 20-gallon tank that fills up once a week, a driver could save about 20 bucks per fill-up — that's near 100 dollars over the course of the month now compared to then.

Oil and gas experts say these prices could drop even further — even heading into the holiday season.

"It's nice, it's a comfortable feeling, it's a good relief," says Pierre Watermayer, a Lafayette resident who says the lowest he's paid in months is $3.39 to fill up his pick-up.

Renee Garrison agrees. Living in New Iberia, she says she feels pain at the pump on her way to and from work.

"I drive to Lafayette every day and in Lafayette, it's like $3.50," Garrison says. "So it's a lot cheaper here."

Zachary Puckett drives a Chevrolet Camaro SS. He says he has to use premium gasoline to fill his tank.

"It's a lot better on the pockets, that's for sure," Puckett tells KATC. "I guess you could say rather than having to spend 80 dollars a week just on gas being able to save 20 dollars a week is a lot more profitable."

For help finding the best prices in your area, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel