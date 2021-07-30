Games Across Acadiana Starts Saturday

For the second year, Miles Perret Cancer Services will go virtual for their Games of Acadiana. The competition, known as Games "Across" Acadiana will allow you to download an app and complete challenges at home and across the eleven parish region that Miles Perret serves.

Games of Acadiana started in 2001 and was so successful, they were able to open their doors the following year. Most people are familiar with the free even held at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center each summer.

. Sherry Hernandez-Community Liaison Miles Perret Cancer Services

Sherry Hernandez, Community Liaison for Miles Perret Cancer services says, "There are over fifty prizes with everything from tech prizes like air pods, tablets, lots of gift cards to local businesses and restaurants in the community. The best part is we're once again having the grand prize of $10,000."

. Instructions on How to Play

It's pretty easy to play. Head to milesperret.org/GAA or go to the App Store or Google Play and download the app called "GooseChase". Once you have it downloaded, search "Games Across Acadiana 2021". Then you can register. On Saturday, July 31st, the app will go live with the different challenges. The more you complete, the more points you get. The more points you get, the more chances you have to win. If you don't want to play, but still want to be eligible for prizes, you can snag a raffle ticket for $20 at the Miles Perret Cancer Services Website.

There are "destination challenges" on the app too. Jump in the car and enjoy different locations with individual challenges across the Acadiana region. Each destination is located in one of the eleven parishes that they serve.

Throughout the year, they're in need of donations and volunteers. For more information you can visit their website or call 337-984-1920.

If you've watched GMA Dave Trips for the past few weeks, you may find some familiar locations in the challenges. Good luck!