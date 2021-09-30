GAME OF THE WEEK: Cecilia and Notre Dame face fresh challenges

CECILIA — Our Friday night football "Game of the Week" will feature Notre Dame and Cecilia this week.

It's two programs that despite being only 40 minutes away from each other, they haven't lined up within the last decade.

It'll be a big test for each side, as Notre Dame and Cecilia come into the contest 3-1.

The Bulldogs have won their last 3 games while averaging 47 points over that span. Meanwhile the Pios dropped their first game last week to Teurlings, but have 3 wins over 5-A teams so far this season. While Cecilia and Notre Dame don't have a lot of recent history, there's a ton of familiarity between the head coaches.

"Just the toughness and hard they play and how hard they run," says Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains. "Their defense is always stingy against the run. Those are the things that make them great and that's why they've been in the Dome several times."

"They still got the same kind of athletes they've had the last 40 years," says Notre Dame head coach Lewis Cook. "Offensively, it's how you move the ball. Those holes full up pretty quick because they have the talent and quickness on that side of the ball so its poses a big challenge for us."

Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. at Cecilia this Friday.

