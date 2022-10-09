Full harvest moon tonight; nice start to the week Monday

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 50s

HIGHS MONDAY: MID-80s

DISCUSSION

Well, not much to complain about weather-wise this weekend across Acadiana as we got to enjoy some beautiful weather.

The good news is that it'll carry right over into the start of the new week.

Pleasant conditions overnight tonight as lows drop into the mid-upper 50s by morning, so probably a light jacket will be needed out the door.

Be on the lookout for the full Harvest moon tonight as well!

Plenty of sunshine to kick of the week Monday.

Plan on highs to push the mid-80s.

Humidity values will continue to run on the lower side.

Similar scenario for Tuesday, but a little change will look to arrive by the middle parts of the week.

Winds will start to transition back to out of the Gulf, and with that, an increase in our humidity will be noticed.

Additionally, scattered shower and storm chances will finally re-enter the picture.

Timing looks to be Wednesday into early Thursday.

Not a great deal of rainfall is anticipated.

Most spots will pick up less than a half an inch.

We dry out in time for the weekend with models split on whether or not a big push of more comfortable, less humid air moves in.

We'll watch the trends through the week ahead.

Have a great week!

TROPICS

The center of Julia continues to cross central America as it heads towards the eastern Pacific.

Outside of that, the tropics are quiet.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel