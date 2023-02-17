Full forecast rundown of a big Mardi Gras weekend

The good news is that as we get into a very busy weekend in Acadiana the showers have come to an end, the bad news is that temperatures have really taken a nose a dive.

Anyone who will be out at the parades on Friday or Saturday will need to really bundle up, although we will start to warm back up again on Sunday and it'll stay warm through Mardi Gras.

So for everyone who will be out reveling this weekend here's a full breakdown of your weekend forecast.

Friday:

A mixture of sunshine and clouds through out the course of the day, with the highs barely getting into the low 50s in the afternoon.

Winds will be strong, coming out of the north around 15-20 mph with higher gusts, so expect the wind chill in the 30s and 40s for most of the day.

Lafayette will have the Bicentennial Parade Friday night and even though winds will be relaxing slightly you'll still want to be bundled up.

Daniel Phillips

In Morgan City there will be the Krewe of Adonis festivities, but the forecast will largely look the same except may a degree or two warmer.

Saturday:

While there will be plenty of sunshine through the day on Saturday it is going to get off to a very cold start with a light freeze possible in portions of Acadiana.

Winds will have relaxed slightly so expect some frost out there early, which is going to make for a very cold start to the Youngsville parade, although a decent warm up through the course of the parade.

Daniel Phillips

The Children's Parade in Lafayette will be identical weather although that one is set to roll a little later than Youngsville, you'll still want to make sure you're prepared for the cold; especially true if you set up in a shady area.

Most of the day will be sunny, and winds won't be much of an issue, but by the time Bonaparte rolls temperatures will have dropped again.

Daniel Phillips

Sunday:

Sunday is shaping up to be the nicest day.

After a chilly start the temperatures will push to around 70 under plenty of sunshine.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel