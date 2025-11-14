Full federal SNAP benefits returning to Louisiana families next week

Louisiana families relying on SNAP benefits will soon see their full federal payments restored. The Louisiana Department of Health announced Thursday that 100% federal funds will be distributed to eligible households within the next week.

That includes residents who’ve been receiving only partial payments since the start of November. Those households will automatically get the remainder of their assistance—no additional action needed.

Recipients who received state-funded support earlier this month—including seniors and people with disabilities—will keep that money and also receive the full balance of their November SNAP benefits.

Payments will roll out on recipients’ regular distribution days, which are based on the last digit of the head of household’s Social Security number.

SNAP participants are reminded to report household changes, complete any necessary recertification paperwork, and submit verification documents on time to remain eligible.

Click here for more information, or contact your local parish LDH office.

