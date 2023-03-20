Frosty, quiet start to the work week

A late season frost has descended on Acadiana making it a very cold start to the work week.

Temperatures have largely fallen to freezing early Monday morning, and it will stay frosty until out there a few hours after sunrise.

Eventually though highs will crawl back up into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine through out the entire day.

Winds will stay light coming from the north east around 5-10 mph so we won't have much of a wind chill to worry about.

It won't stay chilly for long as highs look to return to the 70s on Tuesday and it'll be a steady warm up over the next several days.

The weather will stay quiet for most of the week, with our next round of showers and storms not expected to arrive until Friday evening, and clearing in time for the weekend.

