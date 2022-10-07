Front moving in for a spectacular weekend

We've made it through another week here in Acadiana and it looks like we'll have good skies and smooth sailing for the weekend.

It's a little warmer out for Friday with temperatures getting to around 90 in the afternoon.

Moisture is going to increase Friday with some high clouds moving into the area in the late afternoon and evening.

Those clouds will keep it a little warmer overnight with lows staying in the mid 60s, but a front will be coming in quickly freshening us up again.

Plenty of sunshine and low humidity for Saturday will keep temperatures in the mid 80s and lows will be back down in the 50s.

A stiff breeze from the north will pick up Saturday and stronger winds will last through the weekend.

Acadiana's next chance for rain will be the middle of next work week with an approaching front, this could really make for a spectacular Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.

