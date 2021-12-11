Front bringing showers and storms to Acadiana Saturday morning

A line of showers and storms will be moving through Acadiana on Saturday morning, possibly producing damaging winds and even a quick spin-up tornado.

While the chance for severe weather does seem to be dwindling a little, it isn't gone entirely and we'll need to remain weather aware through the morning hours.

Despite a lower chance of severe weather the front is still producing storms that are bringing with them strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

So regardless of watches and warning the front will make it's presence felt as it move southward across the area.

The good news is that model guidance does seem to indicate that there will be some pretty significant weakening of the front as it moves through, so the severe threat will dwindle through the mid to late morning hours.

Daniel Phillips

Obviously we'll continue to monitor the weather and bring you updates as needed but it looks like Acadiana will be getting lucky with this one.

Once the front passes winds will sharply shift out of the north and will remain breezy through the rest of the day, likely hovering around the 10-15 mph range and gusting a little higher.

Clouds will take a little time in clearing as well, so don't expect much sunshine to break through at all today.

As that north air rushes in temperatures will drop significantly during the day, and lows will be down in the low 40s with a wind chill in the 30s for Sunday morning.

Daniel Phillips

Sunshine will return on to Acadiana on Sunday, and temperatures will remain chilly to round out the weekend.

As has been the case so far this month though it will be a short round of cool weather with highs returning to the 70s by the middle of the work week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel