From dinos to director: Jennifer Hargrave's journey to science museum director

March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions of women across multiple fields and highlight their stories. In STEM—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—one prominent local female director stands out: Jennifer Hargrave.

Jobie Lagrange

Hargrave is the director of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Lafayette Science Museum and a professor at the university. Her educational and professional journey is inspiring. Her dedication to her field and passion resonate not only through her professional success but also through her warm character and love for what she does. She serves as a role model for young girls in Acadiana looking to enter the world of science.

Hargrave is a testament to knowing what you want from a young age. She recalls, “Ever since I was small, about 5 or 6 years old, I had one of those little golden books about dinosaurs, and they were my absolute favorites. I decided then that I wanted to study fossils and become a paleontologist.” Her path to director of the Science Museum showcases how childhood passions evolved into a lifelong career.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

Jennifer Hargrave has two dinos on display as you enter the museum! They actually are not a T-Rex Duo!

Jennifer says that, "the one on the left when looking at it is saurophaganax and the one on the right is a torvosaurus."

Her academic journey began at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science in 2002. She then earned a master’s degree from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 2004, followed by a Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma in 2009.

Hargrave’s hard work and determination paved the way for her current role. In 2009, she began working as a postdoctoral researcher at Syracuse University and later became an assistant professor at Southern Utah University from 2011 to 2015. She joined the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, serving in various roles, from instructor to associate museum curator. In 2022, she became the director of the UL Lafayette Science Museum, a position that allows her passion for dinosaurs and museums to shine. She is focused on expanding the museum's exhibits and maintaining an engaging calendar of events for Lafayette.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

“As director of the science museum, we still have our geology and paleontology focus, but now we are expanding it to include other units in the College of Sciences,” Hargrave said. “We have a math exhibit, a physics exhibit, and we are currently working on a chemistry exhibit.”

After learning about her dedication and journey, I was curious about the advice Hargrave would share with younger women in Acadiana pursuing careers in STEM and how she perceives the challenges for students today compared to her experience.

Hargrave noted, “It was always pointed out to me, ‘Oh, you’re the first one to do this. You’re the first one to do that.’ And while I thought that was kind of cool, I see now that there are different challenges for a lot of people. Tuition is more expensive, and many have jobs outside the classroom, making it tricky to balance everything.”

Her most impactful piece of advice is both straightforward and empowering: “If there’s something you want, ask for it.”

By simply stating what you want, you can open doors to new opportunities. It’s a remarkable core belief, as she now opens the doors to the world of science that she loved from such a young age.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, stories like Hargrave’s show not only the challenges women face in STEM but also the triumphs they achieve. Her journey from a curious child fascinated by dinosaurs to a leading figure in the scientific community serves as an inspiring roadmap. Although we may not all be chasing excavation sites, as women, we are all chasing a dream. And Hargrave is proof that women can do anything.

In conclusion, Jennifer Hargrave’s dedication to her field and her commitment to expanding the Lafayette Science Museum's reach demonstrates the impact one woman can have on a community. By focusing on being inclusive and inspiring the next generation of scientists, she embodies the spirit of Women’s History Month.

To learn more about events and attractions at the Lafayette Science Museum, visit

To learn more about Jennifer Hargrave, visit https://jenhargrave.wixsite.com/website/about-me.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel