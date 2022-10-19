Freezing temperatures to start off a chilly day

If you didn't look at the calendar you'd be forgiven for thinking that it was early December instead of mid October.

Temperatures north of Highway 190 have fallen to the freezing level so the Freeze Warning will remain until 9:00 a.m.

Plenty of sunshine is going to help warm us up on Wednesday and highs will sit in the low to mid 60s.

This can be deceptively cool, especially with a light north breeze, so a jacket or sweater through the day wouldn't be the worst idea.

As skies remain clear it'll be another cold night with temperatures returning to the 30s, possibly close to freezing in north Acadiana.

If you have sensitive plants, go ahead and bundle them up just in case, but after Wednesday they should be good for a while.

We will continue to warm up through the rest of the week, eventually getting back to normal by the end of the week and the weekend.

Sunshine will remain until Tuesday of next week when our next front will bring in some showers and storms, and cooler temperatures once again.

