Freezing temperatures impacting crawfish supply

With a warmer December crawfish season is off to an early start, but the cold temperatures could have an impact on supply.

It's not the only issue facing the industry.

For crawfish lovers, freezing conditions are putting a pinch on the catch.

"The cold does not kill them. It just slows them down. Cold-blooded animal, a cold-blooded crustacean that just doesn't move a whole lot in cold weather,” said Mark Shirley, with

LSU AgCenter.

Until supplies can normalize, many can expect to pay more for crawfish.

"Crawfish probably will be a little bit higher priced and that's because everything else costs more. Also to the crawfish farmer, he's having to pay more for his bait and seal and his labor,” Shirley added.

Despite the cold and freezing temperatures, the catch won't be affected once warm weather returns.

"There'll become even more available as we get into February and March. March and April are usually the peaks of the season, but the season is definitely starting right now,” said Shirley.

