Freeze Warnings expanded with frost expected Thursday

The sunshine is returning to Acadiana on Wednesday as the last clouds from Monday's front finally clears out of the region.

While it will be plenty sunny out the temperatures will remain cool with highs barely getting up to 60 in the afternoon.

Winds remain out of the north and will be fairly breezy but not as windy as it has been the last 48 hours.

The combination of dry conditions and a steady breeze means that a Red Flag Warning has been issued, so once again, please don't pull out those fire pits and burn anything it's simply way to dry out there and with these winds fire can quickly spread.

Daniel Phillips

Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop down into the 30s and a Freeze Warning has been posted for early Thursday morning for areas north and along the I-10 corridor.

While temperatures should stay just above freezing in Lafayette and areas to the south, the winds will relax enough that frost will be possible by Thursday morning.

Sensitive vegetation and pets should be brought inside but pipes will be fine, frost isn't expected to be an issue Friday morning.

The remainder of the work week will be a slow, steady warm up and we'll see a return of temperatures to the mid 70s by the weekend.

Rain will remain stubbornly elusive and we'll continue to see sunny skies through the week, weekend, and most of next week.

