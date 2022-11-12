Freeze warning in effect for portions of Acadiana tonight

TONIGHT: MID-UUPER 30s
SUNDAY: UPPER 50s
DISCUSSION
A FREEZE warning will be in effect for St. Landry, Evangeline, and Allen parishes on northward tonight thru 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
You may want to protect any tender vegetation that you have and also be sure the pets have a warm place to stay.
Otherwise, we're looking at a pretty nice end to the weekend Sunday.
Mostly sunny and cool as highs top out in the upper 50s.
Winds will be lighter out of the northeast at around 6-12mph.
Rain chances will increase significantly Monday evening/night as an upper-level disturbance generates lift across the region.
A decent soaking of 1-3" of rainfall looks possible, especially for areas along and to the south of interstate 10.
Thereafter, the cooler than normal weather pattern will look to persist.
Stay warm!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers