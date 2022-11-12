Freeze warning in effect for portions of Acadiana tonight

TONIGHT: MID-UUPER 30s

SUNDAY: UPPER 50s

DISCUSSION

A FREEZE warning will be in effect for St. Landry, Evangeline, and Allen parishes on northward tonight thru 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

tonight Freeze warning

You may want to protect any tender vegetation that you have and also be sure the pets have a warm place to stay.

Temperatures Sunday

Otherwise, we're looking at a pretty nice end to the weekend Sunday.

Mostly sunny and cool as highs top out in the upper 50s.

Temperatures Sunday

Winds will be lighter out of the northeast at around 6-12mph.

Rain chances will increase significantly Monday evening/night as an upper-level disturbance generates lift across the region.

A decent soaking of 1-3" of rainfall looks possible, especially for areas along and to the south of interstate 10.

Thereafter, the cooler than normal weather pattern will look to persist.

Stay warm!

