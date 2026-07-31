Free youth basketball camp coming to Debaillon Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — A free community basketball camp is coming to the Debaillon Park Pavilion in Lafayette on August 8th and 9th from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for kids ages 6 to 17.

The event is not only free, but no registration is needed and organizers say snacks and water will be provided on-site. Basketball coaches and former All-American athletes will be running kids through drills, and mentoring them on skills that apply both on and off the court. Organizers like Paul Benoit say the goal is to give local kids a chance to learn the game, but also make connections that will last far beyond the weekend camp.

Free Community Basketball Camp

Volunteers and sponsors are also welcome to attend the event.