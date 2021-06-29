Franklin community to hold prayer vigil Wednesday for woman killed in weekend shooting

Community members and city leaders in Franklin will hold a prayer vigil this week for a woman who was killed in a shooting over the weekend

The vigil will be held on on Wednesday, June 30 in honor of Rock Jones. Jones died as a result of a shooting on Saturday June 26, on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police tell KATC that officers received several calls of shots fired at 12:20 a.m. in the area, including a call from a man who stated that he was shot and believed his mother was shot as well.

65-year-old Jones was found dead at the scene.

Vigil planners are calling for pastors, law enforcement officers, sororities, fraternities, social and civic organizations attendance and to stand in solidarity against gun violence. All attendees are asked to wear orange for gun violence victims.

The prayer vigil will begin at 6:30 PM at 509 MLK Boulevard in Franklin. The City of Franklin also shared information on the vigil.

"Now is the time to stand up against Gun Violence through prayer!" A Facebook post from the Mayor's Office states.

