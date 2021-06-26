One killed, another injured in early morning shooting in Franklin

One person was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in Franklin.

According to police, officers received several calls of shots fired at 12:20 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd., including a call from a man who stated that he was shot and believed his mother was shot as well.

Officers arrived and located the 42-year-old male victim and a deceased 65-year-old female victim.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital; the identities of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Investigators learned that a vehicle drove past the area and shot several rounds toward the residence, police say.

At this time, anyone with information regarding the vehicle is urged to call the Franklin Police Department Detective Division at 337-828-1716.

The investigation is ongoing.

